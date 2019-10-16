World Food Day: Obaseki assures on policies on food security, as initiatives yield bumper harvest

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has reaffirmed that his government remains committed to economic diversification, assuring that the state would continue to make and implement policies targeted at boosting the agricultural sector.

Obaseki gave the assurance in commemoration of World Food Day, marked every October in 16, by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and other organs of the United Nations (UN).

The governor said his administration will continue to adopt innovative strategies to tackle all challenges threatening food sufficiency in the state, adding that the bumper harvest realised from the government-backed farm at Agenebode was a testament to the laudable agricultural reforms in the state.

He explained that through various policies and programmes, including the state’s Agripreneur Programme, Edo Food and Agriculture Cluster (Edo-FAC), the revamp of the Edo State Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited, and partnership with Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) for mechanized farming, among others, the state is geared to achieve the zero hunger target set for 2030.

Obaseki said the state was driving economic growth by encouraging investments in agriculture and allied industries so that Edo State will not only become self-sufficient in food production, but also diversify its revenue base.

Identifying the role of agriculture in the state’s diversification drive, the governor noted that his government’s support of farmers has positively contributed to the growth of the sector.

“As we commemorate the World Food Day, we are calling on stakeholders and investors, especially those in the private sectors to join hands with the state government to boost food security through food production.

“As a government, we will continue to create the enabling environment and support farmers to excel in the work. Already, we have a farmers’ market where farm produce is traded. There is also the food processing centre that ensures farmers’ produce do not go to waste, thereby, minimising losses and creating more wealth in the communities. We are largely involved in funding of farmers to acquire tools to facilitate their job. We are aware of the role that agriculture would play a key role in the diversification project of Edo State.”

The governor revealed that Edo State is implementing a knowledge-driven food sufficiency plan to address the challenges faced by farmers, through training in good agricultural practices, among others.