Scores Killed as NAF Bombard Boko Haram’s Meeting Venue

Boko Haram insurgents suffered a major casualty on Sunday when the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets bombarded their meeting venue in Boboshe, Borno State.

According to a statement signed by the Director Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, scores of Boko Haram fighters were killed in the air raid.

According to the statement made available to journalists, “the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has decimated a location at Boboshe on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State, being used by Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) as a meeting venue.

“The attack was conducted following successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, coupled with Human Intelligence reports, that established that a building within the settlement was being used as a rendezvous by the BHTs where their commanders assemble to take instructions before launching attacks against own troops and innocent civilians.

“Accordingly, the ATF detailed its fighter aircraft to attack the hideout, scoring accurate hits within the designated area leading to the decimation of the target structure. Several BHTs were also killed as a result of the strikes.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North-east.”