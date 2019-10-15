Quality Projects, Hallmark of my Administration, Says Ihedioha

Imo State Governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has stated that quality projects would be the hallmark of his administration as standards would not be compromised in any of the projects his administration would implement across the state.

Ihedioha made this statement during his tour of the 27 local government areas in Imo State to inspect and assess projects that were built by the Chairmen of Interim Management Committees.

He had visited seven local governments thus far, where he echoed the benefits and importance of the ongoing construction of a befitting secretariat complex and mini stadium/sports center to the people of the state.

The governor visited and inspected projects at Ideato North, Ideato South, Nwangele, Nkwerre, Isu, Njaba and Mbaitoli Local Government Areas yesterday.

He had directed the Interim Management Committee Chairman of Ezinihitte LGA to terminate the contract for the construction of the stadium, citing poor quality work by the contractor.

Governor Ihedioha who was received by jubilant women, party faithful, youths and traditional rulers during the tour of the local governments, said he remained committed to ensuring the best for the people of the state.

Ihedioha used the tour to call on the traditional rulers to carry out oversight function on government’s projects sited at their communities to ensure that contractors handling such projects stick to specifications.

He also charged the contractors to stick to project’s specification as he would not hesitate to disengage the services of contractors who performed below expectation.