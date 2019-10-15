Masari Seeks Subvention for N’west States Bedevilled by Banditry

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has called on the federal government to provide a special security subvention for North-west states hitherto bedevilled by banditry to adequately fund the peace deal and other security operations in the affected states.

He said the grant, if provided, would enable the governors of the affected states to cushion the impediments of resettlement and rehabilitation of repentant bandits and their families.

Speaking at a town hall meeting on security, organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture in Katsina, Masari said although banditry and kidnapping have reduced drastically in the state, there was need to rehabilitate the repentant bandits.

He added that markets, which were not being patronised due to the nefarious activities of the repentant herders, have continued to witness large number of people from all walks of life thereby boosting the economic fortunes of the state.

“I would like to at this junction call on the federal government on the need to consider a special security subvention or grant to the affected North-west states to adequately fund the dialogue programme and other security operations by the security agencies in the states. “It could as well assist the states to cushion challenges of the resettlement and rehabilitation of the repentant herders and their families,” Masari added.

The governor explained that local government peace committees were formed in all the 34 local government areas of the state to tackle any potential conflict and continue with the peace initiative at their levels.

According to him, “Release of people kidnapped and abducted by the bandits and in exchange government has released many relatives of the bandits detained in prisons and public cells.”