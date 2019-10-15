Eunisell Increases Business Solutions for Marginal Oilfield Owners

Eunisell has announced an extended range of comprehensive solutions for Nigeria’s marginal oil field owners.

The new products and services include: well testing, enhanced well testing, data services, well blowback solutions, multiphase flow, well clean up and early production facilities.

Others are offshore production units, enhanced production solutions, facilities upgrade, and repairs, operations management, sand management solutions produced water solutions, drill stem testing, electronic memory gauge services and pumping services.

Speaking on why the extension became necessary, a statement quoted Eunisell’s Group Managing Director, Mr. Chika Ikenga,

to have said the field owners are vital to economic growth, and must be provided with every opportunity to operate efficiently and effectively.

“Through experience, we often find that skills gaps exist spanning financial, technical skills and resources – crucial facets to an operation being viable and profitable.

“Eunisell closes the gap with a unique range of business solutions and we have just announced an extension to the products and services we offer.”

He further stated the company’s fast track production facilities help owners achieve first oil in record time.

Eunisell, an oil and gas production solutions company; fluids and chemicals specialist has extensive technical resources and equipment with facilities in Lagos and Port Harcourt.