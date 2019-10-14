 SOWORE: THE STRUGGLE CONTINUES

Monday letter1

The AAC presidential candidate, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, August 3, by the Department of State Services (DSS). According to the DSS he was apprehended for “threatening public safety, peaceful co-existence and social harmony in the country.

This occurred two days before the #RevolutionNow protest that was scheduled for Monday, August 5, convened by Sowore. The arrest was a ploy to halt the protest which demanded, “economy for all, end killings, system change, free education, living wage and end impunity”.

Nigerians are made to believe that the activist is a villain who wants the country divided, as part of his political tactics to have a grip of power. History has made it clear for all to know that his aspirations draw inspiration from selfless concern for the wellbeing of others, especially the defenceless.

In 1981, he partook in student demonstration against one of the conditions of the IMF loan for pipelines; and reducing number of universities from 28 to five. At the age of 22 he was involved in the demand for democratic government taking over from military rule in June 12, 1993, resulting in several arrests, detention and life threatening treatment by government officials.

As the Student Union Government (SUG) president in UNILAG from 1992 to 1994, he was involved in anti-cultism and anti-corruption advocacy. It is an incontrovertible fact that Sowore’s life is marked by an endless struggle for social justice and a fight for the voiceless and defenceless and has often been faced with inhumane treatment to whittle down his passion.

Today, Omoyele Sowore is an inspiration to many who were previously afraid to challenge the current government that cannot condone the slightest dissent. He is charged with treasonable felony and detained through a perambulating justice system, executing a subtle gamesmanship of the federal government.

“I think the charges are about silencing a critical voice that’s shining light on corruption”, proclaimed his wife. Indeed, he is a strong voice that cannot be silenced by detention and derogatory allegations, which he has overtime grown accustomed to.

Sowore sacrificed his privileged position and comfort in favour and full identification with the oppressed. He’s a stalwart activist — unbroken, unsullied and unrepentant about fighting for the betterment of Nigeria. The veracity of his acts is unquestionable and his deeds would never be forgotten as a “criminal of class suicide”.

Lance Momodu Jnr,

Reallancespeaks@gmail.com