SON Approves 128 New Standards 

Chris Uba

A new set of 128 Nigeria Industrial Standards (NIS) have just been approved for publication, dissemination and use by stakeholders in Nigeria.

The move was to drive economic advancement by manufacturers, processors, assemblers and importers of products and services.

The new Standards were approved by the Nigerian Standards Council (NSC) at its 5th meeting held in Lagos, recently, according to a statement from the office of the Director General, Mr. Osita Aboloma

Speaking after the meeting, Aboloma posited that the approval would further boost industrial and commercial activities in the country in view of the imminent implementation of the African Continent Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

According to him, the agreement further necessitated rapid development and harmonisation of standards, conformity assessment procedures as well as mutual recognition of quality marks, to cover all sectors and facilitate trade across the continent through the elimination of technical barriers.

He enumerated areas covered by the approved standards as including civil/building technology, chemical technology, electrical and electronics, food/codex, petroleum products as well as liquefied petroleum cylinders among others.

In his opening remarks, the Council Chairman, Mr. Edet Akpan, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment congratulated the SON management for its promptness in dealing with staff promotions and disciplinary matters.

He enjoined the Council members to continue to bring their rich knowledge and experiences to bear in assisting SON deliver on its mandate, stressing that quality was a moving target that requires continual improvement in service delivery by the organisation.