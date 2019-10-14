LBS Commences Health Leadership Programme

The Lagos Business School (LBS) yesterday commenced its annual MDI Programme for Health Leaders and Managers in Africa.

The week-long in-residence training programme, which commenced in Lagos, was organised in partnership with the Management Development Institute (MDI) and facilitated by Johnson & Johnson. It was designed to improve the effectiveness of health systems by enhancing the leadership and management skills of professionals devoted to delivering healthcare services to underserved populations.

“Much focus has been on the technical areas of skills development in the healthcare sector. With MDI Health Leadership Programme, our objective is to build a new crop of professionals who possess the technical knowledge as well as business and managerial skills to deliver high quality healthcare service,” the Academic Director of Lagos Business School, Prof. Olayinka David-West said.

“With the focus of this year’s programme being ‘Capacity Improvement for Maternal, Newborn, and Community Healthcare Workers’, the programme gives participants an opportunity to learn and understand the critical challenges facing the sector while also working together to provide workable solutions towards solving these problems,” a statement quoted her to have added.

In her remarks, the President of Healthcare Federation of Nigeria and CEO, JNC International, Clare Omatseye, highlighted the issues facing the healthcare industry in Africa and the importance of innovation and disruption in tackling the identified challenges.

Participants in the MDI Health Leadership Programme would gain access to management tools, frameworks, and knowledge that would enable them to increase the quantity and quality of health services they provide while expanding access to healthcare.