Ex-Gov Yari Holds Closed-door Meeting with LG Chairmen

Former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara State at the weekend held a closed-door meeting with 14 serving local government council Chairmen in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the meeting, which held at the Yari’s residence in Talata-Mafara town, Talata-Mafara Local Government Area, started at about 1p.m.

Also in attendance were the 14 LG chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former commissioners and state executive members of the party.

Speaking after the meeting, the Chairman of the state chapter of the All Local Government of Nigeria, Alhaji Muhammad Umar, said discussions centred around the development of the party in the state.

Umar said: “You know, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari is the leader of our great party in the state; therefore, we have to be meeting with him from time to time for fatherly advice and consultations.

“Yari told us to continue to be law-abiding and support government and security agencies to succeed in the fight against banditry activities in the state. “The ex-governor also gave us message to our people at grassroots that they should continue with prayers and seek for Allah’s intervention on the security challenges facing the state.”

NAN further reported that APC lost control of the state following the Supreme Court’s judgment over its leadership crisis prior to the 2019 general election.It however, still controls 14 LGCs of the state.

Another group comprising of members of the immediate past state House of Assembly and Director-Generals’ Forum also met with the governor.

Yari was on Friday received by a large crowd of APC supporters at the Sultan Abubakar lll International Airport, Sokoto.