Armed Robbers Kill Police Sergeant, Four Others at NNPC Mega Station in Ilorin

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Dare-devil armed robbers at the weekend beheaded a police sergeant and four security guards attached to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) mega petrol station in Ilorin, capital of Kwara State.

The incident, according to THISDAY checks, happened late in the night after workers at the petrol station had left for their respective homes.

During the bloody incident, the armed robbers allegedly beheaded a police sergeant and some security personnel attached to the petrol station.

Sources close to the station told journalists yesterday that the NNPC mega station was under lock and key, throwing residents into panicky situation that another round of fuel scarcity was imminent.

When contacted yesterday on the incident, the State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident as true.

Okasanni said the command is investigating the issue.