Abducted Auchi Poly Staff Found Dead in His Farm

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A staff of Auchi Polytechnic, Samuel Okolie who was allegedly abducted by suspected gunmen last Wednesday, was at the weekend, found dead in his farm at Aviele, near Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Okolie was said to have been abducted on his way to his farm on Wednesday evening where he was going to pick his workers after close office when the incident happened.

He was however found dead yesterday morning, with his mutilated body dumped close to his farm truck, which he was driving as at the time he was abducted. Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Danmallam Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, ruled out a case of abduction.

He said it might probably be a case of suicide as the parts of the deceased body was bathed with acid.

According to him, “it is probably a case of suicide and nothing was taken away from him and also from his vehicle. You know the rate of suicide is very high and his cannot be an exception.”

Mohammed, however, said investigation will be carried out by the command to ascertain what led to the polytechnic staff death.