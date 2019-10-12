Three  States Qualify for Semi-final 

at Cowbellpedia Contest

Three states including Oyo, Ogun and Rivers have emerged semi-finalists in the the season five of the Cowbell Mathematics competition.

Representatives of the states in their respective junior and senior schools schools were able to pick the last sets of semi-final tickets in the contest after a successful performance in a tough screening exercise.

They included David Charles of Graceland International School, Port Harcourt and Toluwanimi Adeeko of Rhema Chapel International college Ibadan, for the junior category.

While representatives from the senior category were Folayemi Oyekunle of Deeper Life High School, Ibadan and Gift Omoegbeleghan from the Crescent International High School, Ijoko-Ota, Ogun State.

With their emergence, their colleagues from other schools in Edo, Bayelsa, Osun, Kebbi, Jalingo and Ebonyi were knocked out of the competition.

The exercise is expected to run for 13 weeks and it is divided into nine preliminary stages and three semi-finals before the grand finale next month.

This year’s edition is living up to its billing in terms of excitement and reward as promised by the organisers in line with its goal of ‘nurturing great inventors’.

Away from the N2 million grand prize, Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, the sponsor of the show , Mr. Anders Einarsson disclosed that the winner in each of the two categories, (junior and senior) would enjoy an all-expense paid educational excursion outside the country at the end of the initiative.

“In addition, the first and second runners-up in each category will receive N1.5 million and N1 million respectively, while the teachers of the top prize winners will be awarded N500, 000. Those of the first and second runners-up will receive N400, 000 and N300, 000 respectively,” he said.