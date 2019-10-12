Super Balat Covers Scream Magazine Summer Issue

Fast rising Afro Pop Act, Super Balat is the cover star for Scream Magazine’s latest issue, which was released recently. It would be recalled that the fans’ favorite made a statement on the scene with his 2018 collaboration ‘Omo Local’ with Reminisce and ended the year winning a major award.

In this issue of the magazine, Super Balat talks about his music career, growing up, having an eventful year and his soon to be released single, ‘Shiba’ which he is confident will take him to great places and take over the music scene. With the intention of bridging the gap between the mainstream and the streets, Super Balat is poised to take the game to the next level. While his latest single, ‘My Love’ is doing well on radio and television.

Super Balat recently hit the city of Abuja for a media tour to further promote his music, shortly after getting featured on Hip Tv’s ‘Next Rated’. From all indications, he has put in a lot of hardwork and he is ready to hit the limelight. It is only a matter of time before Super Balat a.k.a Omo Local joins the A-list and establishes himself as a force to be reckoned with.