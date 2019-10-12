Ode Remo Musuem, Park Opens

The vision of Ode Remo Museum and Park was given to Aare Adetola Olaniyi Olaonipekun Emmanuel King, GMD of Adron Group upon his conferment of the chieftaincy title “Bobajiro of Ode Remo” a little over a year ago by the Alaye of Ode –Remo, His Royal Majesty Alayeluwa, Oba Adetunji Amidu Osho (FNSI). At a press briefing for the unveiling, Emmanuel King said his vision was to change the view of Remoland and make life comfortable for the people, “I am saddened that our cultural value is depreciating every day, but with this project, this town can become a tourist center and improve the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of the State. Our primary goal of promoting the Ode Remo Museum and Park as a world class tourist centre is therefore in line with Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun, MFR, administration’s policy towards a more sustainable tourism and hospitality sector in Ogun State.

It will also help improve learning of local history and provide an avenue for job creation and revenue generation. There is none presently in the whole of Remo land.” It was therefore a thing of profound joy that the commissioning of this museum, first of its kind in the history of Remo land was commissioned by His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun. The primary objectives of this museum & park are to serve as a Research centre (Education), Cultural centre (History & Culture) and Recreational centre (Tourism). Aside from this social partnership demonstrated by the Museum donation, the GMD of Adron Group is also heavily invested in the State and will continue to do so and do all in its power to be a wealth creator and revenue generator in our beloved state. We only pray and implore this government to continue to provide an enabling environment for our businesses to grow in the State by providing adequate infrastructure and security of lives and properties.