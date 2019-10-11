Zidiq Steps out with ‘African Mama’

Vanessa Obioha

Fast-rising Nigerian afro-pop artiste Zidiq who is signed to Anacaona Records, an American based record label has released his first single under the label.

The single titled ‘African Mama’ eulogises the beauty of the African woman. The singer brilliantly praises both the physical and internal traits that highlight the beauty and valiance of the black woman that sets her apart from her contemporaries.

From her love and compassion to the beautifully sculpted face, the African woman for the singer is to be cherished at all times.

Zidiq’s love for music is boldly displayed in his unique music style. It is in the way he passionately sings about his subjects, rending a beautiful composition that combines Afrobeat and electro dance music, giving birth to a music tune known as Afro Electronic Dance Music.

His music to a large extent influenced by Nigerian artistes such as Burna Boy, Niniola and Wande Coal.

The song which is enjoying massive airplay is produced and mixed by Irish producers Brian Sheil and Alex Flood.