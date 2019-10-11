Rising Star Enzed is Ready to Storm the Music Industry

Vanessa Obioha

Fresh-faced Enzed has set his eyes on the music industry and will not relent till he achieves his place in the stars. Born Onike Nzubechukwu Chidera, the Anambra state artiste is confident that his music will break barriers and expand the global spotlight already beamed at the industry.

His main goal is to make the industry more accomodating for teeming youths who seek music as a form of expression.

“The music industry is an established means of communication so I would love to see it communicate more to the youths positively to build up a positive mindset and character.”

Coming from a family of creative talents, Enzed enjoys the support of his family to pursue his talents. Music to him is more than just sound and lyrics.

“Music goes beyond what we hear. Every sentence could be a lyrics and every lyric is a song which offers me a medium to express myself to my immediate environment and the society at large,” he said.

Though music is his number one passion, he found himself exploring other creative gifts such as fashion, and more fascinating, IT. All of these he said helps him to influence his generation positively.

His latest single ‘African Lady’ is already enjoying airplay and garnering views on YouTube. It is produced by Young D while Avalon Okpe directed the music video.

The hip-hop and rap artiste is looking forward to collaborating with artistes like Phyno, Davido and Wizkid, and perhaps work with Don Jazzy.