NAMA Boosts Air Communication

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has completed the installation of a VSAT station at the Jos airport in Plateau State. With this installation which was completed recently, the agency has successfully integrated the VHF radio into the network in the sector.

Speaking on this development, the Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, said the new installation greatly improved the upper airways radio communication in the region, to the delight of air traffic controllers and pilots alike.

He expressed optimism that the challenge of radio blind spots in some parts of the nation’s airspace would soon be history, saying the ongoing massive deployment of VSAT network and VHF radio systems embarked upon by the agency was yielding positive results.

He noted that the Jos – Obudu corridor which had experienced radio blind spots over time had to be tackled headlong because of the intense traffic on that axis, even as he commended NAMA engineers for addressing the problem with the installation of the new VSAT terminal.

Akinkuotu, said under the ongoing AIS Automation project, the Installation of VSAT stations has been completed in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, NAMA headquarters and Jos, while that of Kano VSAT master station would commence by next week.

He also stressed that the installation of the VSAT stations would be done in 26 airports while the VHF radios would be installed in 14 strategic remote sites to finally eliminate radio blind spots in the upper airways segment of the entire Nigerian airspace.