Kogi West: Dino Melaye Losses, as Appeal Court Orders Fresh Election

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, on Friday suffered a set back as the Court of Appeal dismissed his suit challenging his sack from the National Assembly.

A three man panel of the appellate court in a judgment delivered upheld the decision of the Kogi State National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the election of Melaye as Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District on account of manifest electoral malpractices.

The appellate court in agreeing with the decision of the tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election within 90 days.

