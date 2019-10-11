It’s All About ‘ Sheroes’ at AFRIFF 2019

Vanessa Obioha

For its ninth edition, the organisers of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) will be celebrating the extraordinary women in the film industry. It unveiled its theme ‘Sheroes’ at an exclusive event that had industry bigweights in attendance.

“We are proud to theme this year’s festival as one dedicated to Sheroes, those who enable us to dream and to celebrate storytelling which challenges society. We are very much focused on training and supporting more female filmmakers this year and beyond,” said founder of the festival, Chioma Ude who was also joined by festival sponsors, Access Bank, US Consulate, Nvivo TV, National Film Video Censors Board, Filmhouse Group and Century Group.

This year’s festival received a significant number of entries. The organisers announced that 4000 submissions were received from over 130 countries, a record-breaking number for the festival since its inception. The festival will screen almost 150 projects, including features, shorts and documentaries.

Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts’ documentary on a woman’s experience during wars, ‘For Sama’ will open the festival while Akin Omotoso’s ‘The Ghost and the House of Truth’ will close the festival.

The festival will run from November 10 to 16 at the newly built Filmhouse cinemas at Landmark Retail Village, Oniru.