FIFA Bans Ugandan Official over 2014 World Cup Ticket Resales

FIFA has banned the president of Uganda’s soccer federation for two months over the resale of tickets for the 2014 World Cup.

FIFA said its ethics judges ratified a plea bargain by Moses Magogo, an elected member of the Confederation of African Football executive committee. He also agreed to pay a 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,075) fine.

Magogo was alleged to have profited from rule-breaking resales among an allocation of 177 tickets FIFA thought were for fans in Uganda.

A formal complaint in Uganda alleged “American and South African agents sold tickets for games in Brazil.