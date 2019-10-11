Enyo Celebrates Customer Service Week

Assures Customers Sustained Excellent Service Delivery

In line with its customer-first approach to service delivery, Enyo Retail and Supply, a leader in the downstream oil and gas sector has rolled-out series of exciting and rewarding activities to further enhance customer experience during the celebration of this year’s international Customer Service Week from October 7 to 11, 2019, with the theme, “The Magic of Service”.

The theme recognizes that good service is magical. It can turn an unhappy customer into a satisfied long term customer. It can turn an occasional customer into a repeat customer. And it can turn any customer into your biggest fan and advocate.

In a statement, Enyo said the celebration of this year’s Customer Service Week promises to be memorable as it offers another opportunity to appreciate and remind customers of their continued commitment to their satisfaction. The activities lined-up by the leading downstream company include an upgrade of their loyalty programme- Enyo ThankU, with the new upgrade, they can now earn points on every Enyo product and service. In addition, Enyo retail corporate staff will be present at all Enyo Stations welcoming and engaging customers to elicit their feedback.

Commenting on the Customer Service Week and while thanking its customers, CEO Enyo Retail and Supply, Abayomi Awobokun said, “The theme for this year’s Customer Service Week “Magic of Service” aptly describes the mantra of Enyo. We are committed to continually offer our customers across all product and service offerings, top notch customer experience that will stand us out, not just in the downstream oil&gas industry but in the service industry generally, as we believe service is universal. I say a very big thank you to our customers for patronizing us and we look forward to more patronage as we progress on our service experience journey’’.

He further advised customers to always share their feedback about the station’s service through its available channels of communication in order to serve them better. “We look forward to hearing from our customers as your wish is always our command and we will always endeavour to continuously exceed your expectations”.

The Customer Service Week, which started 34 years ago, is a unique period when service organizations and global agencies extol the patronage and loyalty of their esteemed customers by introducing several unique and special activities to appreciate them. It is celebrated annually during the first full week in October and has grown into a global event, in which Enyo has always been involved over the years.