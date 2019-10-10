Vodacom Scoops Multiple Awards

Vodacom Business Nigeria received multiple awards at the just concluded 3rd Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards, which held in Lagos.

The awards, according to the organisers – Instinct Wave and the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), celebrate the strides of Vodacom Business Nigeria in providing affordable communications and connectivity for economic growth in the country.

At the awards presentation, for the second consecutive year, Vodacom Business Nigeria won awards for Telecom Business of the Year and Enterprise Solutions Provider of the Year, Internet of Things Solutions Provider of the Year for the third consecutive year and for the first time ever the award for the Unified Communications Provider of the Year.

Speaking on behalf of Vodacom Business Nigeria, Managing Director, Wale Odeyemi said as the leading pan-African total communications solutions provider, we will continue to sustain the quest to drive economic growth in Nigeria and Africa with our value-driven products and services.

“It is pleasing and inspiring for Vodacom Business Nigeria to win in key categories at this awards presentation. These awards identify with our contributions and impact in our capacity as an enterprise focused brand. In the course of our business, we have deepened economic growth in critical sectors such as health, financial technology and education in Nigeria.”

Commenting for the organisers, Chief Executive Officer Instinct Wave, Akin Naphtal noted: “Now, in its third year, Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards has grown to become the industry’s definitive celebration of excellence in the telecommunication and Information communication technology sector. We created this awards ceremony to recognize individuals and organizations at the forefront of digitization with innovative products and services that keep the ICT sector exciting.”

“We are proud to promote success stories in one of the most dynamic sectors in Nigeria. We are equally pleased to honour Vodacom Business Nigeria’s exceptional performance and efforts in making genuine impact in the market and its contribution towards the growth of the ICT sector. With the 2019 awards ceremony, Vodacom Business Nigeria maintains its trailblazing position in the sector having emerged winners in some of our top categories.’’