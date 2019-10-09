Senate Begins Debate on 2020 Appropriation Bill 





*Confirms Adewolu as NCC Executive Commissioner

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday commenced debate on the 2020 Appropriation Bill barely 24 hours after it was presented to a joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, in his lead debate on the N10.33 trillion budget estimate stressed that the nation’s economy had been in doldrum since the last 30 years.

He emphasised that the legislature needs to do its utmost best to assist the executive in bringing the economy from the woods.

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Sabi Abdullahi and Chairman of the Senate committee on Power, Senator Gabriel Suswan, in their contributions also stressed the necessity to salvage the nation’s ailing economy.

The Senate also on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Mr Adeleke Adewolu as Executive Commissioner in the Governing Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

This was sequel to the presentation of the report of Senate committee on communications by its Chairman, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, which recommended Adewolu to the upper chamber as NCC Commissioner.

