Rain Halts Activities at Lagos Open

The incessant rainfall yesterday forced the organisers of the yearly Lagos Open Tournament to cancel all the Main Draw matches lined up at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club.

International Tennis Federation (ITF) Supervisor, Iain Smith, noted that the rainfall caused the unprecedented change of plan.

As at the time of compiling this report, Nigeria’s Sylvester Emmanuel was almost done with his second qualifying match against Emmanuel Jebutu which he was leading 6-3, 1-0.

Other Nigerian players not guaranteed a place in the second round include Matthew Abamu, Mohammed Mohammed, Christian Paul and Emmanuel Ochei, all of whom were yet to complete their matches.

In the Women’s Singles main draw today, Oiza Yakubu will take on Riya Bhatia from India; Barakat Oyinlomo Quadre, is scheduled to face Patience Onebamhoin; Aanu Aiyegbusi, who takes on Blessing Samuel among others.

Yakubu, who has a very big task ahead of her, has promised to “play my game and see where it leads me” as she dares the Indian ranked 499 in the world.