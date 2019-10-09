PZ Opens Entries for Competition

Cussons Baby, one of the foremost brands in the baby toiletries category in Africa, has announced the kick-off of another season of its baby competition in Nigeria – Cussons Baby Moments. The brand manufactured by PZ Cussons, announced the commencement of the competition’s sixth edition recently, at a press briefing held in Lagos.

With the new season comes a few changes to the competition such as a new panel of judges including fast-rising Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon; veteran actress, Ufuoma McDermott; and food and lifestyle blogger, Yemisi Odusanya.

The mechanics of the competition have also been reviewed so as to reduce the stress on the participants, and the competition would now allow for multiple entries, giving every entrant many chances to be shortlisted for the voting stages.

Furthermore, the voting stages would be hosted on an independent voting site to avoid hitches and entrants now stand a chance to earn weekly rewards during the call-to-entry stage.

The theme of this year’s competition tagged, ‘Sharing Magic Memories’ emphasising the need, ‘to celebrate and share special moments between babies and their families’.

The press conference also presented an opportunity for the brand to announce the relaunch of its new Cussons Baby Gift Pack which would be in the market next month.

According to the Brand Manager, Cussons Baby, Oluwabusayo John, the Cussons Baby gift pack has been revamped and contains differentiated products that, “gently care and protect various baby skin types,” meeting the gifting needs of Nigerians as “gifting a new born is part of the Nigerian culture.”

The Cussons Baby Moments (CBM) competition, which celebrated its fifth anniversary in 2017, witnessed one of the highest entries in the competition’s history, and subsequently took a break in 2018, returning this year revamped to give participants more opportunities and even greater value.

The winner of the competition would be awarded at the grand finale and would receive a cash prize of N1, 000, 000. The second-runner up would win N750, 000 and the third-runner up would win N500, 000.

All three would also be awarded with a year’s supply of Cussons Baby products.

Entry opened on September 13, 2019 and would close on October 19, 2019.