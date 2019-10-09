Gunmen Kidnap Two Policemen in Rivers

Gunmen yesterday abducted two policemen in Ngo community of Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers state.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the officers were abducted on Monday and whisked to an unknown location.

The identities of the policemen had not been ascertained as of the time this report was filed.

The agency said spokesman of the Rivers police command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the report but refused to go into details.

He was said to have promised to give details of the circumstances surrounding the abduction later.

The high rate of insecurity in Rivers has been a source of concern to the government.

On Sunday, armed men engaged policemen in a gun battle in Khana LGA of the state.

The police were on the trail of a suspected kidnap kingpin known as Lebari when the incident happened.

Omoni said Lebari’s gang had killed at least 30 people in Khana and Gokana LGAs after collecting ransoms.

He said the police killed the suspect at a forest on Sunday night but two officers sustained gunshot injuries.