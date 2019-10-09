Edo Community Lauds IG over Divisional Headquarters, Donates Patrol Vehicle 

The Igbanke General Union (IGU) has commended the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Alhaji Adamu Mohammed, for siting a police divisional headquarters in Igbanke community, Edo State.

President, Igbanke General Union (Worldwide), Mr. Usiagwu Arthur Osaretin, made the commendation when he led a team of community leaders to donate a patrol vehicle to the new police division.

Usiagwu, during the brief ceremony, appealed to the police authorities to go further in its journey to adequately police the community, by approving four police outposts for Ake, Oligie, Igbontor and Idumuodin, all within Igbanke.

He said if approved, the outposts would help in checking incidents of cultism, banditry and kidnapping.