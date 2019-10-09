Edo Community Lauds IG over Divisional Headquarters, Donates Patrol Vehicle 

The Igbanke General Union (IGU) has commended the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Alhaji Adamu Mohammed, for siting a police divisional headquarters in Igbanke community, Edo State.
President, Igbanke General Union (Worldwide), Mr. Usiagwu Arthur Osaretin, made the commendation when he led a team of community leaders to donate a patrol vehicle to the new police division.
Usiagwu, during the brief ceremony, appealed to the police authorities to go further in its journey to adequately police the community, by approving four police outposts for Ake, Oligie, Igbontor and Idumuodin, all within Igbanke.
He said if approved, the outposts would help in checking incidents of cultism, banditry and kidnapping.
He said: “We want to express our appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police for upgrading the status of Igbanke Police post to a divisional police headquarters.
“This singular gesture has in no small way placed Igbanke community among top towns in Nigeria. We are indeed very delighted with the new development.
“With the advent of the police divisional headquarters, we now expect more police presence within the community to keep law and order in a community hitherto ravaged by cultism, banditry and kidnapping.
“My community is optimistic that the officers and men will settle down quickly to help reverse the ugly trend as soon as possible.
“The Igbanke General Union under my leadership will work to assist the police in any way possible to ensure we keep Igbanke community safe.
“The leadership has just donated a patrol vehicle to the division for effective patrol in and around the community.
“We want to appeal to the Inspector-General of Police (IG) to help with the repair work of the facility in the police station.
“The need to deploy more police officers to the station in view of the massive nature of the community is a task that requires urgent attention for effective policing.
“The station requires barracks for both officers and men.
“We sincerely like to request four police outposts to complement the divisional headquarters.
“This is expected to be sited around Ake, Oligie, Igbontor and Idumuodin. It is our expectation that these request would be looked into by the Inspector-General of Police for effective and efficient take-off of this new Divisional Headquarters.”