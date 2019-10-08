Nigerian Jebutu Relishes Win at Maiden Lagos Open Appearance

Femi Solaja

When the much anticipated Nigeria Open Tennis tournament got underway yesterday morning, it was Nigerian lad, Emmanuel Jebutu that was the hero of the day after his 6-1, 6-0 win over Bhanu Suthar from India in the opening round of matches at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Court.

Although it was his maiden approach at the ITF rated tournament, the young Nigerian was amazed with his performance and promise to hoped it will serve as inspiration to him as the second round matches get underway this morning on all the courts.

“I did not believe I could give somebody 6-1, 6-0 in a tournament of this magnitude, even though it’s a qualifying match. To beat an Indian in my first ever match in the Lagos Open is something I’ll love to cherish.

I’ll now focus on the second round of the qualifiers and hope to go even better in the next phase,” he expressed in a post match interview with ThisdaySports after the encounter.

In other matches played, Nigeria’s number one seed, Sylvester Emmanuel struggled against fellow countryman, Godgift Timibra with 6-3, 6-1 result.

Timibra gave the Nigerian number one player a tough time in the first round of the qualifying series even though the result suggests otherwise.

Sylvester blew away a 5-0 lead to end the first set at 6-3, committing unforced errors and looking lethargic for most part of the game.

In another encounter, Thomas Otu proved better of Emmanuel Oche in 7-5, 6-2 result while Matthew Miracle Abamu defeated Jamiu Suliamon also of Nigeria 6-0, 6-0 scoreline.

Agassi Tomegah of Ghana lost to Arnaud Sewandou from Republic of Benin in 6-2, 6-4 result just as Darry Hale of Great Britain defeated Nigerian Abah Ameh 6-3, 6-4. Alexey Dubinin of Russia defeated Augustine Stephen of Nigeria 6-3, 61 while Tushar Madan of India drubbed Nigerian Nsikan Friday 6-0, 6-0.

In the women section, Carla Touly of France, Omolade Aderemi of Nigeria, Marne Dercksen of South Africa, Blessing Anuna of Nigeria and Isabella Kruger all sailed into the next round through bye. But Abiodun Oyegoke dismisses her fellow Nigerian Osariemen Airhunmwunde 6-1, 6-3 scoreline while Emman Van Poppel of Netherlands beat Nigerian Amala Nwokolo 6-3, 6-3 in some of the qualifying round of matches.

Play resumes this morning with some of the highly rated players in action.