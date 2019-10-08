NIGERIA: 59 YEARS OF NATIONHOOD

Any person who has reached the age of 59 years is considered old enough to know what is wrong and right. In spite of our ethnic, religious and cultural differences, the country has remained one. Nigeria stands to gain more from our differences. Take for instance the cattle and grains being transported to the southern states from Northern Nigeria.

What about the bulk of processed and finished goods transported to Northern Nigerian from the industrial southern states? So, every ethnic group is contributing in one way or the order to the development of the country. That is why you can find millions of Igbos, Yorubas and members of other ethnic groups in the North engaging in lawful business to eke out a living and vice-versa. This fascinating arrangement has aptly captured the slogan of one nation, different people.

The country has succeeded in breaking the jinx of our democratic journey. Nigeria had tried unsuccessfully in the past to entrench the culture of democracy but was truncated by the khaki men. At last, the country can boost of good 20 years of uninterrupted democracy. Also, in terms of infrastructural development, the country has witnessed the construction and expansion of many roads across the country. In spite of some achievements, Nigeria is not competing effectively with its contemporaries.

Nigeria at 59 is still battling with the crisis of nation- building. The menace of Boko Haram, killer herdsmen, kidnapping and above all, communal crises, are unnerving. If our leaders will promote good governance, the country will overcome its challenges and attain greatness.

Ibrahim Mustapha, Pambegua, Kaduna State