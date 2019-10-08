Gunmen Attack Abuja Community, Kidnap Nine Persons

From Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Gunmen clad in military camouflage violated the peace in Pegi resettlement community when they kidnapped nine persons during a brazing attack on the community, located in Kuje Area Council, of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Members of the community, who confirmed the attack, said the kidnappers struck about 8 p.m. on Monday night.

They disclosed that some of the kidnappers had established contact with the families of some of the kidnapped persons, demanding N10 million ransom.

They said that one of the kidnapped persons included a 12-year-old boy.

The kidnappers were said to have cordoned off the community by blocking the arterial road linking it with Kuje while the operations lasted.

The Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA) Taiwo Aderibigbe, who confirmed the onslaught, said the community was caught unawares by the attackers.

He said that the gunmen overpowered the local security team before vanishing into the surrounding forest with their victims.

The gang of criminals, according to him, also demobilised a pick up truck which the community could have deployed to give them a hot chase by deflating all the tyres.

Aderibigbe added that one person, who was critically injured during the operation was receiving treatment at an unnamed hospital.

“Gunmen came to our community on Monday and kidnapped nine persons . We have since reported the incident to the Police “, Aderibigbe said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, for FCT Police Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed the development.

He said that the Police had launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

“We are making concerted efforts to rescue the persons kidnapped around Pegi Community. Though details of the incident is still sketchy, the Police command pleads with members of the public to be calm while the police intensify efforts to rescue and reunite victims with members of their families.

We also call on the public to be security conscious and provide information to the police and other relevant security agencies on suspicious movements and activities within their communities,,” Manzah said.