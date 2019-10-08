EmmanuelKing Emerges Man of the Year

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The General Manager, ADRON Group, Aare Adetola EmmanuelKing, has emerged this year’s Lagos State Man of the Year.

EmmanuelKing, former Managing Director, UPDC, on the strength of scoring the total number of 29, 829 votes of valid votes cast was declared the winner of the ninth edition of the Lagos State Man of the Year Award, 2019.

The Lagos State Man of the Year (LASMAYA) award was conceptualised and organised as a credible project of paying tribute to excellence and also created in essence as an award platform to identify, recognise and project genuine role models in Lagos state. This is anchored by the Centre for Policy Development and Political Studies.

The Chief Organiser, LASMAYA, Dr. Aderemi Ifaolepin Aderemi, stated that the annual event features nominees from diverse sectors of the economy within Lagos State and the emergence of the winner by electoral process.

Some of the criteria for picking a LASMAYA nominee is to be indigenous, must be resident in Lagos for at least 10 years, gender is not a barrier, could be public or private sector, must be contributing to their respective sectors in terms of advancing the growth and development of Lagos State, he said.

I was pleasantly surprised to have been nominated and shocked that there has been background check on me. I felt humbled and encouraged to do more, EmmanuelKing said.