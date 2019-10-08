Don’t Approve Schools Without Playfield, Cardiologist Urges Govt

By Kayode Fasua

A professor of Cardiology, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof Michael Balogun, has called on the government not to give approval to primary and secondary schools that do not have sporting field in their premises.

He made the call while presenting a lecture at the 1st Southwest Nigeria Health Awards held at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, OAUTHC, Ile- Ife Monday.

In his lecture titled “Promoting Cardiovascular Health in Nigeria”, Balogun said health education for community, agricultural policy that ensures foods that are rich in potassium, provision of facilities for out-door recreational sports and leisure time, control of tobacco smoking, and ensuring availability of inexpensive but effective drugs for lowering blood pressure are some of the interventions government at all levels could put in place in reducing the prevalence of hypertension in the country.

He particularly maintained that there should be no approval for schools that do not have enough spaces in their premises where students could exercise, besides sitting to learn

In his Speech on the occasion, the Chairman Screening Committee for Southwest Nigeria Excellence Awards, Pastor Honey Olawale, urged the public to go for regular check-up and also take the issue of their health seriously, even as he congratulated those who bagged the award

Highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to some selected individuals in the health sector. They include the immediate past governor of Ondo Sate, Dr Olusegun Mimiko; Dr Babatunde Olofinbiyi, Vice Chancellor of Chrisland University Owode Abeokuta,Ogun State. Prof Chinedum Peace Babalola; Beje Hospital Services, St Ives Hospital, Ageless physiotherapy, Mopheth Pharmacy, Renal Dialysis Centre (RDC), Dr (Mrs) Aderonke Awoseemo and many others.