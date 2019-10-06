CUPP Rejects FG’s Plan to Bring Back Toll Gates

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Saturday rejected the decision of the federal government to re-introduce toll gates on the nation’s roads, alleging that it was only a plot by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to cover up squandered revenue.

The coalition rejected the plan in a statement by its spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, saying that it was a deliberate decision aimed at further impoverishing Nigerians who are already wallowing in abject poverty.

The minister of works and housing Babatunde Fashola had revealed that the federal government had concluded designs for the return of tollgates on federal roads last Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council meeting.

But in its statement, the coalition said the Buhari government “clearly does not have the interest and welfare of the citizens at heart and does not deserve Nigerians support.

“We note that the decision is coming at a time the government is also planning to increase value added tax. All these are coming at a time the same government is reneging on its promise ahead of the 2019 general elections to increase national minimum wage to N30,000.

“We make bold to say that this government decided to embark on desperate and crazy drive for revenue to cover up for national resources that have been squandered by top government officials in an administration that claims to be fighting corruption.”

The coalition urged the federal government to immediately rescind its decision to reintroduce toll gates on the roads for the interest of peace.