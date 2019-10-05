The  ‘Hustlers’ Bosslady  Dinner, Private Screening

BY Azuka Ogujiuba

Highly anticipated heist movie, ‘Hustlers’, brought women who have walked their hustle and conquered their own sphere to the ‘Bosslady dinner and private screening’ at Signature Lounge Filmhouse Cinemas, Lekki .

With the likes of Seyi Shay,Toni Tones, Toolz, Mimi Onalaja, Sharon Ooja and other amazing ladies in attendance, the two-part event kicked off with the ladies being treated to cocktails and specially curated meals titled ‘The Grind’ and ‘The Hustler’ from the newly launched Signature lounge menu.

The evening rang with themes of sisterhood, friendship and of course the hustle, as guests given with gift boxes from Zaron cosmetics and were ushered in for the exclusive screening of the movie; an adaptation based on a true story chronicled in New York magazine, “Hustlers at score” focuses on a group of exotic dancers in New York led by Ramona, an ageing dancer, who began drugging their customers, running up vast tabs on the men’s credit cards that their marks were too embarrassed to pursue.

Reactions from the audience filled the hall with laughter, applause and cheers during and after the movie screening.

“I enjoyed the movie! Some of my faves were in it; from J-lo to Cardi B to Lizzo and I spent an interesting evening with the women invited and got to connect with them”, said Tosin Durotoye.

“Great movie to watch with the girlfriends”, said Shade Ladipo.

Also Ono Bello declared: “The movie is a must watch for everyone.”

Hustlers the movie is out in cinemas nationwide.