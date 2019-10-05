Multi-Brand Auto Quick Service Repair Franchise

As part of efforts to offer better services to Nigerians, CFAO has partnered with Total to launch its first multi-brand, quick service franchise, AutoFast, in Total Retail Network service stations across Nigeria.

A statement by CFAO officials said the launch event took place on 26thSeptember at the Total service station, Wuse zone 6, Abuja.

AutoFast, which currently has footprints in several African countries, offers quality and affordable car maintenance and repair services to vehicle users across the country.

Total and CFAO have expressed satisfaction with the partnership.

“We are proud to enter into this partnership with CFAO, a key player in the automotive industry but also a major player on the African continent. This collaboration is a concrete illustration of our desire to be a reference brand recognized for its proximity to its customers and the value it brings to each of them,” said Stanislas Mittelman, Africa Director of Total Marketing & Services.

The Managing Director, CFAO Nigeria Plc, Mr. Thomas Pelletier, said: “We are proud to partner with Total on this project. CFAO has been in Nigeria for over 117 years and Total Nigeria for over 60 years with Nigeria’s interest at heart. We share similar ideals of offering total customer satisfaction by creating quality products and services. Vehicle users are in for a better experience as they can drive into AutoFast service stations in Total Retail Network closest to them.”

He noted that: customers can now carry out 35 essential control items for their vehicles for free while maintenance is less than 1-hour with quality parts from the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), at affordable prices. For instance, a Toyota corolla basic service will go for as low as 8,500 naira. This results in a significant saving in time, cost and increased car lifespan. Our technicians have gone through different stages of intensive training with efficient modern tools and are ready to serve you in line with international best practices. Total is at the forefront of lubricant technology. Quality and durability are evident in its automotive lubricants and Total’s Quartz 9000, Quartz 7000, Quartz 5000 and Total 4×4 are just perfect for your vehicles.

“CFAO, a renowned distributor of automotive brands in Africa with outstanding aftersales service and Total’s service station strengths across the country will ensure that auto users enjoy better service delivery at their convenience. Our goal is to make AutoFast a brand of choice to our customers,” Mr. Pelletier added.

Plans are ongoing to open additional four centers across the country before the end of 2019 with more to come in 2020.