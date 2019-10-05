Lafarge Africa Targets New Market Share 

In a bid to drive excellence and innovation in the manufacturing industry, Lafarge Africa Plc, has re-launched its newly improved Supaset cement product.

The new Supaset cement, which comes in horizontal bags, is acknowledged as the first cement formulation that is specifically positioned for block making.

Giving more details on the new product, Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa Plc, Mr. Michel Puchercos, stated that the product initiative was driven by the ‘growth pillar of Lafarge Africa’s Strategy 2022 – Building for Growth’, which aimed to drive profitable growth and accelerate business performance in key areas.

“Providing such a product for our customers is in keeping with our commitment to excellence. This is a remarkable moment. A great achievement that we all are proud of. For 60 years, Lafarge Africa has continued to lead technological advancement in the Nigerian manufacturing sector. Our global presence and Research Centre in Lyon, France, provides a unique opportunity for us to deliver in line with best practices and create innovative products and solutions that deliver more value to our customers.

‘‘The new Supaset is a solution to the long yearnings of our customers, especially block makers who have lost investment as a result of cement products that do not guarantee the strength needed for construction of buildings and other strong high concrete construction works,’’ said Puchercos.

Also speaking at the launch, the Commercial Director of the company, Mr. Gbenga Onimowo reiterated that the new product was in response to customer needs and in line with global industry standards.

“We launched Supaset because we have a unique understanding of the needs of our customers and our end users. With our access to global best practices, innovative solutions from the LafargeHolcim group, we were able to identify and introduce the latest to take the lead and provide real solutions in construction. We understand the huge losses that people have to deal with due to the lack of cement formulation that guarantees fast setting and superior quality,” he said.

He added: “Supaset, just like the name rightly suggests, is a rapid-setting cement that enables blocks dry and set fast, while retaining its quality and ensuring no cracks and breakages, thus making it the only cement with such capabilities in the market today.

“The desire to further secure and grow our market share within this segment took us back to the drawing board and the result is what we are experiencing today, the re-launch of an improved Supaset. It has superior value, sets fast and enables the production of ready to use blocks within 24 hours”.

Onimowo further informed that the new product has been been tried, tested and trusted by customers.

“The brand’ s unique value propositions of supa strong, supa quality & supa value guarantees that the latest is the ideal choice for high strength concrete for advanced construction works. We will continue to lead in innovation and creativity, we are equally proud to present this newly improved product in horizontal cement bags, the first-of –its-kind in Nigeria,’’ he said.