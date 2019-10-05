Firm Unveils “PlayMock’’ App

In an effort to decentralise the Nigerian movie industry and ensure seamless distribution, PlayMock, a platform that enables streaming of entertainment content has been launched to encourage more viewership option across digital devices in the country. Speaking at the official launch in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), PlayMock, George Ibekie, said their goal was to put quality entertainment into the hands of everyday consumers at an affordable price. The box allows streaming of over 100 movies without data, download and buffering, while allowing users to view some of the best Hollywood, Nollywood and international content through smart phone, tablet or smart TV- with capacity to connect eight others connected via a single box. According to him, “This product is about innovation, the next best thing to happen to the industry and nobody should be concerned of what industry is affected, but should be concerned of creating access to millions of audiences that can afford watching contents with an opportunity to have options from. We are in partnership with Nollywood community and the goal is to use technology to solve the problem people have when it comes to consumption of entertainment.

Our goal is to have many content producers as many as possible because Nigeria is one of the biggest content producers in the world. So with technology there is nothing to be afraid of either of been disrupted, so we are not adding to the unemployment rate in the country or affecting a certain sector of the industry,” he said.