DANA Partners Nigerian Economic Summit 

Dana Air has announced that it was partnering with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) towards the success of the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit holding at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja from 7th to 8th October 2019. The theme for this year’s Summit is ‘Nigeria 2050: Shifting Gears’, and the focus is to set a new agenda for Nigeria as we usher in the next industrial revolution and mark a critical strategic shift to a competitive private sector economy by 2050. His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, is expected to declare the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit open, a statement from Dana said. “There will be main plenary sessions, parallel breakout sessions, industry breakfast meetings, the annual Start-up Pitching and Venture Networking session as well as other activities to mark our Silver Jubilee. As an Anniversary Event, NES #25 is unique because it marks a major milestone in our history of productive, robust and impactful public-private dialogues. Therefore, it is not just an opportunity to assess our progress and impact but, even more importantly, to project into the future.

As airline partner of the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit, Dana Air is providing complimentary tickets and a special discount to guests and delegates to facilitate their transportation to the summit in Abuja.