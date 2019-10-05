20th Abuja International Motor Fair to Boost Investments

The 20th edition of the Abuja International Motor Fair is targeted towards boosting investments in the sector, the Chairman of the Organising Committee for the event, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Agwu has said.

Agwu said the automotive sector is set to take its rightful place as the key driver of the nation’s socio-economic development despite the myriads of challenges confronting the industry, as well as the Nigerian economy, in general.

He told auto journalists that “the platform of this edition has been packaged to increase the attention of the government to the importance of urgently addressing the current challenges in the sector so as to use it to drive the nation’s economic diversification policy.”

According to Agwu, who is the Managing Director of BKG Exhibitions Limited, “every effort has been deployed to ensure that the sector receives the needed support from both the government and the private sector to enhance its’ rapid development. We are packaging a show that will showcase all the existing and potential investment opportunities that abound in the Nigerian automobile industry, which we believe are very attractive to existing and prospective investors.”

The event which holds at the International Conference Centre Annex, Garki, Abuja from October 28-November 2, 2019 has been repackaged to ensure that all the tiers of government in Nigeria are made to accord the automotive sector high priority as it is capable of catalyzing and sustaining the nation’s quest for economic diversification and development.

He said, “Hosting Auto Shows of international standard such as the Abuja Motor Fair will go a long way in placing Nigeria in the map of World automotive business and will equally fast track the making of the nation the hub of the automotive business in the continent. For over 19 years, we have been able to create a comprehensive automobile exchange platform drawing global attention. We believe that with high attention from all levels of government leaders, joint efforts of sponsors and organizers, strong supports from the Motoring journalists and people in all fields, and powerful market and social demands, the Abuja International Motor Show is now ‘ a must be’ place for any serious player in the industry.

“The ripple effects of the reinvigorated auto policy have no doubt left the sector in a unenviable state, but it has also made it stronger and better placed to attain the expected height sooner than expected with a good support from the government. There is no better forum to showcase this than the Abuja International Motor Fair and virtually all the brands available in Nigeria are going to be showcased at the show. They are all poised to show that they are all ready to play big in the new era. It is this unique opportunity that the 20th Abuja International Motor Fair has been packaged to provide to all the Stakeholders. Therefore showcasing amongst others at the event will ultimately show the state of preparedness or otherwise of participants. This does not apply only to the automobile companies but equally to those which services and or products complement the automobiles such as the spare parts; accessories, lubricants/additives; financials and industry regulators.”

On the level of preparedness of the organizing committee and other stakeholders, Mr. Agwu said that preparations are in top gear, stressing that this edition is loaded. “Virtually all the major brands of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, lubricants, banking with a whole lot of content that is designed to showcase the strength and resilience of the participants as well as create an educative and fun-filled atmosphere for all those that, insurance, regulatory and policymaking agencies and bodies have been invited and their responses are encouraging.

“We have carefully put in place a lot of crowd-pulling activities all geared towards driving much traffic into the fair. These include but not limited to performances by live bands and popular artistes; car gifts; raffle draws; cultural and fashion displays, models/automobile parades and a roadshow. Other outstanding features of this 20th edition include: an Awards Nite to honour personalities and organizations, who have positively impacted the Fair since inception as well as contributed to the development of the automotive sector in the country.

“In our continuous drive to add values to participants, this edition is a total package of all that the automotive and road transport sub-sectors offer. The Bus & Tuck segment of the event has been packaged to draw special attention to manufacturers and or dealers on: Trucks, Buses, Spare Parts, Accessories, Equipment, Components, Logistics, Body Works, SPV’s etc. as Abuja and neighbouring States even countries are good markets for these products and services. Also, new on the stable are: Abuja Autoparts Expo and Construction & Heavy Equipment Expo that run concurrently with the Auto Fair.