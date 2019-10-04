Three Crowns Reinforces Commitment To Mothers’ Healthy Hearts

Mary Nnah

“What can we do without mums?” the trending campaign of Nigeria’s #1 healthy dairy choice, Three Crowns milk, highlights the ingenuity of mothers in resolving knotty issues in the family, especially as it concerns children.

The mum as a care giver is highly enriched and nourished by Three Crowns milk during family breakfast and this helps her save the day.

“What can we do without mums?” campaign has been trending since breaking in June with hundreds of tweets and millions of retweets, likes and comments on social media. For instance, reflecting on how realistic the commercial is, @Bashorun Gaa says his answer to the question has always been, “Ask mummy”.

For David Ludogoli @DLUDOGOLI, tact must be deployed in responding to our youngsters’ inquisitive minds in a bid to protect their innocence and save them from obscene words and pictures. Mum deploys tact in her response, saves the day, restores dad’s confidence and protects each child’s innocence.

Madam Kofo @Madamkofo observes, “Children ask the toughest questions. It’s their nature and no parent should be crossed with them. They are innocent and that’s surely an integral part of their development. That’s why we mothers have to be in the right mind frame and physically fit to have happy families; a focus the brand executed in the August meeting”.

In August Nigerian women, particularly of Igbo descent by birth or marriage gather to celebrate, meet loved ones and most importantly, discuss issues affecting their local communities and general wellbeing. This has become a popular and memorable event in South-east Nigeria.

To help South-east women identify more with their heritage and values, Three Crowns milk, the number one low cholesterol milk brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO has raised the bar in celebrating cultural awareness with Generation Z ladies and mothers to be.

This underscores Three Crowns’ unflinching commitment to driving societal development through continuous engagement and support for women in Nigeria. Specifically, Three Crowns milk has been adding colour, excitement, thrills and frills to the Women August Meeting since 2018 and has provided a fertile platform for the iconic brand to connect not only with women but also penetrate the rural market.

The Three Crowns August Meeting train landed at different locations in the Southeast states of Anambra, Ebonyi and Imo. The brand was at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Issekke; St. Jude Catholic Church, Azia and St. Martins Catholic Church, Odoata, Ihiala, all in Anambra State.

Meanwhile, in Ebonyi, it was at St. Mary Catholic Church, Abakaliki; as well as celebrated with Afikpo Women Welfare Association, Edda and Ebonyi Women Welfare Association, Ugbodo.

In Imo State, Three Crowns was with the women at Onicha Amari Women Foundation Ekeoha, Mbaise; Ogbenneisi Women Development Union, Ahiazu, Mbaise; Umuchukwu Ubichukwu Women, Ngor Okpala; and Umuorii Women Association, Uratta, Owerri North.

Leading the Three Crowns team to the locations was the Regional Medical Detailing Manager East Central, Mr. Richard Ayeni who used the occasion to educate the women on the health benefits of Three Crowns Milk for women and whole families.

According to him, Three Crowns milk with its catch phrase of “Happy Mums, Happy Families” takes care of the health of mothers so they can take better care of their families.”

He said, “Three Crowns milk is low in cholesterol, contains essential vitamins and minerals to enrich the body of mothers with the right nutrients to live a healthy and beautiful life.”

Speaking the minds of all the women and expressing her delight with Three Crowns milk at the August Meetings, the President, Umuchukwu Ubichukwu Women Association, Mrs. Christiana Oshionya, stated that the meetings have reinforced her love for Three Crowns milk so much that it is the milk of choice for her family.

“Three Crowns special recognition of women and unequalled efforts at promoting mothers’ health would forever be commended,” Oshionya said.

The 2018 August Meeting was held at Christ the King (Anglican) Church, Nnaku Quarters, Nnokwa in Idenmili South Local Government Area of Anambra State. There, the Vice President, Mrs. Beatrice Anyika, thanked Three Crowns for its unprecedented support and presence, assuring the brand that all the women would become Three Crowns brand ambassadors.

Endorsed by the Nigerian Heart Foundation as the heart friendly milk, Three Crowns milk is the only Nigerian dairy brand championing healthy eating habits and fitness, while celebrating every mum as the family anchor.