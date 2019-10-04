oraimo Unveils 2Face as Brand Ambassador, Launches 310 Hours Battery Life Necklace

Mary Nnah

oraimo, a leading premium smart accessories company in Nigeria, has unveiled legendary musical giant, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Face as its first and official brand ambassador, amidst pomp and glitz.

The unveiling, which took place in Lagos last weekend sought to raise the company’s brand imagery and drive uptake of its products through the creation of a thematic campaign tagged “Be the King”.

The company whose key products range include power bank, headset, necklace, fit bands, USB cords, phone chargers, car chargers and others, also used the opportunity to launch a new necklace- King of Gbedu into the market.

The king of Gbedu, which was presented to the new brand ambassador, has over 310 hours battery life with 2face’s signature on it.

Speaking on the company’s need to announce the 2face/oraimo relationship, the, West Africa Zone 1 Manager, Ilesanmi Oladunni said, “We have always wanted to do something different, something that can change people’s lives so that they can explore the wonderful world,” adding that “to change the world, we decided to start with smart accessories, enabling our customers to keep exploring”.

On how the campaign theme aligns with the company’s customer aspiration, Oladunni said, “The theme speaks directly to the consumer who is thriving for self-fulfilment. Consumer aspiration for self-actualisation and growth requires the right tools and support for it to be attained.

While expressing delight over the signing of 2face as the brand ambassador, the General Manager of Transsion Holdings, Chidi Okonkwo said, “Today marks a significant milestone for two iconic brands that share similar traits of reliance, consistency, and quality. We believe as a brand that personal progress in our world demands that every human continues to be a better version of themselves- learning, improving, taking calculated risks, and exploring. These traits are very much ingrained in the DNA of the two brands for which we have gathered here”.

Speaking after his presentation as the company’s brand ambassador, 2face thanked oraimo for picking him to represent the brand. “I feel very honoured to be picked as the brand ambassador of the premium brand. I will do everything possible to promote its range of products”.