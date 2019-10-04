NBBF Rolls out Programmes for 2019 Men’s Premier League Season

Battle to begin in Atlantic and Savannah conferences Oct. 13

The 2019 NBBF Men’s Premier League season is scheduled to dunk off from October 13 through November 30.

The men’s league will see teams divided into the Atlantic and Savannah Conferences for a round robin league format.

First phase of the Atlantic Conference will hold in Akure while Savannah teams will converge on the Indoor Sports Hall of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria between October 12 and 22.

According to Spokesman of the NBBF, Afolabi Oni, the second phase will take place from November 2 to 12 with all points scored in the first phase carried over.

“The Savannah Conference train will move to Package B of the National Stadium, Abuja while Atlantic Conference Teams will battle for supremacy at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Ilorin Township stadium.

“Top 4 teams in each conference will qualify for the National Final 8 from November 24 to 30,” he noted in a statement yesterday.

Oluyole Warriors (Ibadan), Customs (Lagos), Rivers Hoopers (Port Harcourt) Kwara Falcons (Ilorin), Hoops and Read (Lagos), Delta Force (Asaba), Police Baton (Lagos) and Raptors (Lagos) are some of the teams that will be competing for honors in the Atlantic Conference.

Others include Dodan Warriors (Lagos), Islanders (Lagos) who hope to rekindle their rivalry alongside newly promoted Invaders (Ekiti), Coal City (Enugu), and Akure Raiders (Akure).

In the Savannah Conference, Kano Pillars (Kano), Bauchi Nets (Bauchi), Gombe Bulls (Gombe), Kada Stars (Kaduna), Defender, (Abuja), Niger Potters (Minna), Mark Mentors (Abuja), Plateau Peaks (Jos), Nigeria Army (Zaria) and Benue Braves (Makurdi) are the 10 teams which make up the conference.

NBBF President, Musa Kida, said that exciting times await teams, players, fans as well as keen observers of the league with the federation in discussion with prospective sponsors.

“We are trying to create a robust system that will translate to a win-win situation for all.

“We are currently at an advanced stage of discussion with interested parties who are thinking of investing in the men’s league with our ultimate goal of getting the various leagues back on TV.”

The league champion will qualify to represent Nigeria in the inaugural Basketball Africa League to be organised by NBA in conjunction with FIBA Africa.

4 Attachments