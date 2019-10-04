Infracredit Appoints New Independent Non-executive Director

InfraCredit, an infrastructure credit guarantee institution has announced the appointment of Solomon Adegbie-Quaynor as an independent non-executive director of the company.

Adegbie-Quaynor has been named to the Board’s Credit and New Business and Risk and Capital Committees.

According to a statement, he has over 20 years development finance and investment banking experience at the largest global IFI (International Finance Corporation) and top international investment banks (Merrill Lynch, Bear Stearns).

He is an emerging markets specialist who is sector agnostic, with significant infrastructure and financial services experience.

The statement further revealed that he operates as a strategic thinker with drive, innovation and results orientation, “and is now translating this into various Senior Advisor roles including: Investment Banking with Rothschild, development finance with IFU of Denmark, infrastructure PE investing with ARM Harith Infrastructure Fund, property development of diplomatic housing across Africa with Verdant Ventures of the US, and independent IC member for an SME-focused PE Fund (Synergy Capital).”

Adegbie-Quaynor received his BSc in Applied Physics from Atlanta University Center (US), an MSc in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, and an MBA with concentration in finance (US) and strategy from JL Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University (US).

Commenting on the appointment, the Chairman, InfraCredit, Mr. Uche Orji said:

“I would like to warmly welcome Mr. Adegbie-Quaynor to the Board.

“Solomon has an exceptional wealth of experience in infrastructure and development finance that will benefit the Company and drive meaningful value for all shareholders as we continue our journey to grow whilst strengthening our commitment to good corporate governance.”

Also, InfraCredit’s Chief Executive Officer, Chinua Azubike, said, “Mr. Adegbie-Quaynor joins InfraCredit at an exciting time and we look forward to benefiting from his insight and expertise as we work to deliver our strategic goal towards transformative growth.”

On his part, Adegbie-Quaynor said: “I am honoured to join InfraCredit’s Board and collaborate with other Board members and executive management team to contribute to the company’s mission and drive future growth. I look forward to bringing my expertise and experience to InfraCredit as a new Board.”