Honeybols Foundation Sets to Empower 500 Widows

As part of efforts to help the needy, Honeybols Foundation is set to empower 500 Widows and send 10 students to the university on scholarship at its fourth giving hands arena edition holding at Agege Local Government Area on October 13.

Speaking with journalists recently, the convener, Honeybols Foundation, Mrs. Akinfolajimi Adebimpe expressed optimism that this year’s edition will be auspicious to many widows in Lagos.

“This upcoming edition, we added another feature to it by giving out 10 scholarships to students and the criteria to be a beneficiary to the scholarship is a child who has no father, in a way we are trying to help the widows too.

“The reason why I chose widows out of the needy is because in Africa, once a woman loses her husband, she always being rejected and neglected even by her immediate family, so the little that God has blessed me with so far, I decided to give back to the community.”

The special guest of honour is the First Lady Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and many other dignitaries are also expected.