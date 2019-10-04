Dare Relocates Office to MKO Abiola National Stadium

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has relocated his office to the M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The move was in line with the Minister’s promise to ensure that the nation’s sports facilities become hubs of activities and that they are restored to become fully functional.

With this move, the Minister has made good on his earlier promise to keep a close tab on the revitalization of Nigeria’s sporting facilities. It is also a sharp departure from what has been regarded as the norm in the past.

The Minister has indicated that he will be working some days of the week from the Abuja stadium.

Dare asserted that the Youth and Sports Ministry is a critical artery to Nigeria’s human capital development, adding, that 13 ministries alone have youth development as part of their budgets and mandate.

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, according to him, will leverage on this pivotal advantage expressed in the National Youth Policy for social economic empowerment of our youths.

Furthermore, the Minister emphasised the importance of communication to youth and sports development, stressing that the Press Unit of the ministry should increase it’s ante professionally, by narrating it’s story timely and accurately with authentic and approved facts before disseminating to the Nigerian public.

He also reemphasized his determination to give the youth component of the ministry’s mandate massive attention.