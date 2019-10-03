‘Technology Will Accelerate Access to Clean, Sustainable Energy’

Emma Okonji

Participants at this year’s Power Nigeria Exhibition and Conference, have stressed the role of technology in accelerating access to clean and sustainable energy in Nigeria.

They advised Nigerian governments to invest more in smart technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data Analytics and Internet of Things (IoT), in order to digitalise the power sector.

Speaking on the theme: “How to Capitalise on the Digitalisation of Nigeria’s Energy Sector”, the General Manager, PowerPro Company Limited, Mr. Adebayo Johnson, advised stakeholders in the Nigerian power sector to adopt digital technology that will enhance productivity, while focusing on security and training that will digitise energy production in the country.

The Group Exhibition Director at Informa Markets, organisers of Power Nigeria conference, Mr. Gareth Rapley, said digitalisation cuts across different industries and that conferences like Power Nigeria would help to solve some of the challenges in the power sector.

“The power sector needs smart technology tools like data analytics, robotics, automation and Internet of Things that are driving digital transformation across globe.

“The power sector needs to implement new technology solutions to enhance productivity. They need to start from the basics to implement some of the technology solutions identified at the conference,” Rapley said.

Exhibition Manager, Informa Markets, Mr. Deep Karani, said automation in the energy sector played a very big role in creating transparency and a lot of things have changed compared to what it used to be.

“Today every process in global business is tilting towards digital automation and the next ten years will be a complete game changer for the entire world in terms of technology innovations in the area of Data Sciences.

“But Nigeria is still running on old systems and there is need for energy efficiency to be put in place through technology investments in the power sector that will drive digital transformation in that sector,” Karani said.

Managing Director, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Adeoye Fadeyibi said, “There are plans being put in place to transform the way energy, particularly electricity, is being produced, consumed and stored, as the government has recognised the need for a smart and flexible energy system.

“With the current consumption of energy in Nigeria, I believe that it is time for energy systems to be designed in such a way that optimisation is guaranteed as well as digitalisation of the grid.”