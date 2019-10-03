Tambuwal, Dino, Shina Peller Win Peace Achievers Awards

By King Akan in Abuja

Senator Dino Melaye, Hon. Hadi Tambuwal and Hon. Shina Peller were some of the big winners at the 2019 and 8th edition of Miss Ambassador for Peace Africa Pageant/Peace Achievers Awards which held in Abuja, recently.

The awards, organised by Peace Ambassador Agency to commemorate the United Nations World Peace Day has become one of the biggest gatherings of influential personalities in Africa.

Tambuwal, Melaye and Peller were some of the big winners on the night bagging the awards for Icon of Peace and Nation-building, Peace Builder/Award for Excellence in Community Development, and Leadership Skills respectively.

Other notable award recipients were a fomer governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa; Hon. Ned Nwoko; Amb. Mike Ayapaye; Oba Saheed Elegushi, Kusenla III; Seyi Adekunle; Clement Amunaboye; Henrich Akomolafe; Onoja Adole, Empress Njamah;

They also include Aliyu Abubakar Sadiq, Lady Uche Ifeatu-Obi, High Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, Hon. Ngumah Victor Ilochi, Dr. Onyeka Eze, Hon. Charity Vedelago, Mr Uche Igbokwe, Abdullahi Bashir Haske, Mr. Abisoye Ayoyinka Fagade, and Queen Isabella Ayuk among others.

According to Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, the chairman, planning committee, the award recognises individuals that have contributed immensely to nation-building, through peace- related programmes and advocacy, job creation and entrepreneurship.

“They were honoured for their leadership roles and selfless service in peace-building and commitment to programmes that promote peace, youth and economic development,” he said.

The award categories covered a vast range of sectors to prove the organisers’ promise on rewarding individuals from different walks of life. There were categories for excellence in youth empowerment, award for outstanding leadership in public sector governance, award for innovation and technology, award for NGO of the year, among others.

The Peace Achievers Awards is held annually alongside the Miss Ambassador for Peace pageant since its inception in 2012.

A 25-year-old accounting graduate, Miss Blessing Ikponmwosa, emerged winner of the 2019 edition of the Miss Ambassador for Peace Africa pageant out of 25 contestants.

In her speech, Ikponmwosa pledged to be committed to campaigning effectively for Nigerians’ peaceful co-existence as well as security in Africa.

“I really want to use this opportunity to contribute my quota to building a peaceful society for all. I will work hard in line with the organisation’s objective to promote tribal and religious tolerance among Nigerians,” she said.

A highlight that distinguished this year’s event from previous editions was the inclusion of an elaborate fashion runway and exhibition. It was also a night of good music and comedy. Popular R’n’B group, Styl Plus took the audience down memory lane as they dished out their classical hits to the excitement of the audience. That set the tone for more fun as MC Bob, Shotcut, Funny Bone and Akpororo thrilled the audience to scintillating stand-up performances.

The 2019 edition of the Miss Ambassador For Peace Africa Pageant/Peace Achievers Awards certainly lived up to it’s billing in many ways than one.