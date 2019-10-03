Senate Receives National Assembly Joint Committee Report on 2020-2022 MTEF/FSP Draft

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Thursday received the report of the National Assembly Joint committee on Finance on the 2020-2022 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (PSP/FSP) from the Chairman of its committee on Finance, Senator Olamilekan Adeola.

Senator Adeola had earlier at plenary laid the report before the Senate before reading out the details of the report including recommendations for the Senate to consider.

Senators are presently debating the report of the committee after presentation by Senator Adeola with Senator Gabriel Suswan (Benue North East) opening the floor for robust debate.

The Senate had last week given its committee on Finance up to this week Wednesday to present its report on the 2020-2022 MTEF/FSP document sent to it for approval last week by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The committee could not turn in its report as scheduled because it spent the better part of Wednesday taking submissions from the Finance Minister and other revenue generating agencies in Finance ministry.

Details later…