Fintech Association Holds Conference

Nigeria Fintech Week has expanded in scope and activity to a week-long of various events happening in multiple locations across Nigeria in Lagos, Abeokuta, Akwa Ibom, Abuja and others from 28th October to 1st November 2019, with the two main conference days holding on 29th and 30th October 2019 in Lagos.

The theme of the Nigeria Fintech Week – “Surviving with Fintech Innovation: What are the Sustaining Factors” hopes to take a leap into the future of Fintech as it further disrupts the financial world.

It promises to examine the key sustaining factors of Fintech innovations such as bridging the gender gap in fintech practices, consumer protection/privacy issues, alternative local fundraise/investment for Fintechs, stimulation of better policy regime, harnessing continental fintech efforts for a unified African Fintech Market, addressing the talent and skills drain in the fintech industry among others.

The event is expected to unravel new waves of Fintech innovation driven by API, Cloud and Edge Computing, AI and Machine Learning, Blockchain Technology, Robotics and demonstrate how they will continue to change the face of businesses in the coming years.

It also promises to offer unique and unmatchable benefits and experiences to participants and partners.

According to the organisers, the event would feature about eighty speakers of international repute comprising of leading Fintech CEOs, top banking and other financial institutions executives, regulators, governments, innovators, startups, ICT and digital enthusiasts from Nigeria and other continents; especially from leading fintech countries such as Singapore, USA., UK, China, Mauritius, Kenya and others.

It would play host to about two hundred leading global brands as financial, media and strategic partners while also drawing not fewer than three thousand participants from the length and breadth of the financial, financial technology, ICT and digital world.

The conference is designed to cover panel discussions and keynote addresses, Tech and product pitches, Sales pitches, Product launch, Business and product matchmaking, Dinner and Award Night, Product Exhibition, Masterclasses among others.