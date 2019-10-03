Falcons Eye Outright Win against Cote d’Ivoire Today in Abidjan

TOKYO 2020

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Acting Head Coach of the Super Falcons, Chris Danjuma wants the African champions to go for an outright win against Cote d’Ivoire in their Tokyo 2020 Olympics women’s football tournament, African qualifying second round first leg clash in Abidjan this evening.

Danjuma said on phone from the Ivorian capital on Wednesday that a win is non-negotiable as the Super Falcons want to make the return leg in Nigeria on Monday an easier session for themselves.

“We know the Ivorians are a strong team; we could only beat them on penalties during the WAFU Cup of Nations. However, it is a new day and an altogether new contest on Thursday and we will go for an outright win.

“The Super Falcons have the capacity to dominate and score goals that will make the second leg in Lagos a formality.”

Thursday’s encounter will take place at the Stade Parc des Sports de Treichville, as from 3.30pm Ivorian time (4.30pm Nigeria).

The Falcons, who are staying at the Grand Hotel in Abidjan will have a feel of the match venue during the official training scheduled for 3:30pm Ivorian time on Wednesday.

World football –governing body, FIFA has appointed Togolese Vincentia Amedome as referee, with her compatriots Kossiwa Kpadenou, Abra Sitsofe Agbedanou and Edoh Kindedji as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.

Tempa Ndah from Benin Republic will serve as referee assessor while Fatoumata Guindo from Mali will be match commissioner.

18 FALCONS IN ABIDJAN

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie; Tochukwu Oluehi

Defenders: Ugochi Emenayo; Glory Ogbonna; Osinachi Ohale; Chidinma Okeke; Maryam Ibrahim; Ihuoma Onyebuchi

Midfielders: Amarachi Okoronkwo; Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene; Regina Otu; Cecilia Nku; Chinaza Uchendu

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala; Francisca Ordega; Gift Monday; Rafiat Sule; Rasheedat Ajibade